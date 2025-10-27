Father And Daughter Die After She Drives Truck Into A Beehive Causing Swarm Of Angry Bees

A father and daughter have sadly died after being attacked by a swarm of angry bees. The father heroically tried to save his daughter after she crashed into a beehive in Brazil. Sadly, neither of them could be saved.

The incident happened on October 22. 54-year-old Silvana da Fátima Braganca da Luz lost control of her truck on a dirt road. She was near Vacaria in Rio Grande do Sul. The truck overturned and crashed straight into a beehive. According to Jornal Semanário, this caused a swarm of angry bees to flood the cab of the truck.

A nearby neighbor quickly ran and told Silvana's parents, who lived nearby, about what happened. With authorities far away, her 79-year-old father Raul Portela da Luz rushed ot her aid. Unfortunately, the bees ended up attacking both of them before help could arrive. Silvana passed away at the scene of the accident.

Deadly Bees

"There were hundreds of stings," the fire department said, per G1. "When the team arrived at the scene, she was still alive, so the death did not occur at the time of the rollover."

Meanwhile, first responders took Raul to the Nossa Senhora da Oliveira Hospital in critical condition. He sadly passed away on October 23 from his injuries. The family buried both father and daughter at the Portela Family Cemetery over the weekend. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. However, it appears to be a deadly accident.

The incident comes several months after bees also killed a Texas rancher. Back in July, 75-year-old Bryce Smith died while clearing trees on his property. He disturbed a beehive and was swarmed. The bees stung him more than 60 times on the face and neck.

"The Bedias community lost a very very good individual yesterday, a very good man. He was a wonderful husband, great dad, great grandfather to his kids. He was very well respected," Grimes County Justice of the Peace Judge Chris Acord said. "The severity of what happened and how this could happen to anybody and we don't think about these things."