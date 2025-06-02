Father And Daughter Assaulted While Trying To Enjoy Fishing Trip

A father and daughter wanted a peaceful fishing trip on a Massachusetts lake. Instead, the two were targeted. They ended up being pelted with both racial slurs and rocks.

Sheron Brown took his 10-year-old daughter, Azaylia, on a Memorial Day fishing trip. The father and daughter went to Shady Point Beach in Lunenburg. According to Mass Live News, that's when a man on the beach began slinging racial slurs and throwing rocks at their boat. Police later arrested David McPartlan, charging him with four counts.

"Never in 1,000 years would you expect to be out doing what you love with the person you love, my daughter, and someone aggressive and yelling out things that are just awful and atrocious," Brown told NBC Boston.

Father And Daughter On Fishing Trip

He also wrote about the experience in a harrowing Facebook account as well.

He wrote, "Ignorance is not bliss. I firmly believe it's a choice. My daughter simply wanted to eat pizza and catch a fish with her dad on Memorial Day. We drove over to Whalom Pond, but it was too busy. So, we went to Lake Shirley, and I decided to fish in a different area today, just to stay out of the way of other boaters enjoying the lake. Well, our peaceful afternoon did not quite go as planned. I was pointing at some bluegill beds for my daughter to cast at and trying to enjoy this beautiful afternoon on the water when one of the lake residents started to harass me and throw rocks at me! I couldn't make this up. Smh. I did call 911, and I am pressing charges, and my daughter saw how her Daddy handles an ugly situation. It's still upsetting that we had to deal with this unfortunate incident."

Apparently, according to Brown, the man was angry that the father and daughter was fishing near his dock. That confrontation escalated into violence when McPartlan allegedly threw a large rock at the boat. That's when Brown decided to call 911 on the man.

It sounds like the father and daughter are still struggling mentally with the altercation.