Experience Your First Hike Of The New Year At One Of America's Great Outdoor Parks

In 1992, the tradition of "First Day Hikes" was started in Massachusetts, and 23 years later, it may be the perfect way to kick start the new year!

According to the California State Parks Organization, all 50 of America's states have hosted First Day Hikes since 2012. Moreover, they have been officially marketed as "America's State Park First Day Hikes." In 2018, Ontario Parks in Canada became involved in the program. The involvement of Canadian parks marked the first year the movement was international.

Patrick Flynn is the man where the idea originated from. Flynn was the supervisor of Blue Hills Reservation, in Milton, Massachusetts when he first moved forward with First Day Hikes. Flynn's goal was simple - get people into the parks during the winter months. As supervisor of a park that sits just outside of Boston, Flynn hoped his creative introduction to a new year would reap rewards.

On January 1, 1992, 380 individuals participated in a hike at Blue Hills Reservation. Flynn himself led the hikes, and hot soup was provided to those who participated. The tradition was a success from its inception, and has never really slowed down since!

Interestingly, Flynn first experienced winter hikes while working seasonally in Ohio. Those hikes were conducted in February, but Flynn hoped the idea of kicking the new year off strong would draw even more participation.

By 2016, state park directors had moved to ask the National Park Service to participate in the First Day Hikes. Such a move really cemented the staying power of the tradition.

As 2024 Comes To An End - Consider A First Day Hike To Kick Off The New Year

There are plenty of options for First Day Hikes, as both National and State Parks offer the experience. Notably, the hikes are guided, which acts as an additional incentive. Likewise, with such emphasis in American culture on the "new year, new me" movement, the hikes are plenty popular!

Certainly the winter weather makes it that all parks would offer unique experiences not otherwise enjoyed. For those willing to travel, a trip to the Blue Hills Reservation could be a good one to pay respects to Patrick Flynn and his brilliance.