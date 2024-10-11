Ever Wonder What Causes A Hurricane? Blame The Sun

With severe weather like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton hitting Florida recently, many people wonder why this is happening. What causes a hurricane? The more that we unravel about this mystery, the more we can learn about how to better prepare for and possibly storm these storms from devastating towns.

What Causes Hurricanes?

If you have ever wondered what causes a hurricane, you are not alone. Luckily for us, Oceanservice has the answers. Hurricanes are powerful weather events that "suck heat fro topical waters" and use it to fuel them. Hurricanes often begin by forming over the water.

When hurricanes begin, they begin in low pressure areas and enhance the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Then, "As this weather system moves westward across the tropics, warm ocean air rises into the storm, forming an area of low pressure underneath."

The change in pressure causes air to rush in and then that air rises and cools. This is what forms clouds and thunderstorms. From there "Water condenses and forms droplets, releasing even more heat to power the storm." So what is the difference between a bad thunderstorm and a hurricane?

Well, in order to be classified as a hurricane the wind speeds need to reach 74mph. Similarly the term hurricane refers to a specific type of storm. Specifically, a hurricane is "A rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation." In simple terms, the sun's heat and Earth's rotation leads to hurricanes.

How Does This Knowledge Help Us?

While many hope that knowing what causes hurricanes will give us the knowledge to stop them, it has yet to occur. Scientists have been trying for decades to learn how to weaken or fully prevent hurricanes, but the attempts have failed thus far. While you cannot stop a hurricane from forming, you can prepare for one and help mitgate the chance of dealing with serious damage.

FEMA shares the following tips for avoiding hurricane damage.