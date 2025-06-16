Endangered Horse Fatally Struck By Impaired SUV Driver On North Carolina Beach: Report

An endangered horse is dead after an impaired SUV driver allegedly ran over the animal. The startling incident happened on a North Carolina beach.

The Outer Banks Voice reported about the death of the young horse. According to the outlet, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported the incident on June 14. The SUV struck the horse killing it on impact. Police charged 26-year-old driver, Shannon Seamster, with a DWI after she allegedly killed the animal.

The outlet reported she was issued a $2,500 secured bond. Seamster reportedly drove the Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crime. Following the death of the horse, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) nonprofit mourned the loss of the animal.

They wrote, "We are heartbroken this morning to announce the death of 5-year-old stallion Alexander, who was hit and killed on the beach just after midnight on June 14, 2025."

Horse Killed

The tribute continued, "At this time, we do not have any additional details to share about the nature of the collision or the driver; that is in the hands of law enforcement. We want to be extremely careful not to speculate or spread misinformation."

They also wrote, "What we can say for sure right now is that this is a tremendous loss for the herd and for those of us who are close to these horses and work so hard to protect them. Alex was a very special young horse, and a lot of extra effort went into keeping him wild and free. He survived the first couple years of his life despite some extraordinary challenges, grew up into a beautiful young stallion, and had a bright future ahead of him. He was the last of his mother's offspring and we had high hopes that he would carry on the family line. Alex's genetics can never be replaced, and in a critically endangered population that is a devastating blow."

The nonprofit describes the animal as being part of a critically endangered species. Corolla wild horses live on the northern part of the Currituck Outer Banks. The animal was the last of his lineage. Now that lineage is gone.