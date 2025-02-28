Grizzly Bear Vs. Wild Horses: The Chase That Sparked Online Debate

Stunning footage shows a high speed chase between a grizzly bear and a band of wild horses. The footage shows the herd of horses quickly fleeing as a massive grizzly bear charges behind them. While the footage is spectacular, it left viewers with mixed emotions. Although some enjoyed the footage and chalked it up to the circle of life, others feared for the horses and their young. Then, an online debate ensued about whether or not humans should get involved.

Grizzly Bear Vs. Wild Horses: An Epic Chase

Whiskey Riff states that the incredible footage was shared by Help Alberta Wildies Society. They are a "non-profit organization that advocates for protection of wild horses." Although there is a lot we can do as a society to protect wild horses, there wasn't much this non profit could do to protect them from the grizzly bear. The footage shows the herd of horses, about nine or ten adults and a couple foals, running at top speed across the trail. Then, shortly behind a massive bear came thundering behind them.

Although these bears seem chunky, grizzlies are faster than you would think. As the footage shows, that bear had no problem keeping up with the herd. In fact, it looked like he was starting to gain on them. While the Help Alberta Wildies Society could not confirm the exact results of this high-intensity chase, they assumed that not all of the horses made it. In the caption of their post they wrote, " Many of the sub-adult wild horses that we counted this past week, will not make it till June."

Should The Government Get Involved?

Many people who saw the clip are horse lovers, like myself. While they understood the idea of the circle of life, it can be hard to watch sometimes. Some of those viewers inquired about government involvement. Perhpas if people got involved, they could spare some of the young wild horses from a gruesome fate. Although, Help Alberta Wildies Society is all about protecting the wild horses, they opted against government involvement.

Instead, they focused on sharing information about how this chase is natural. They focused on the fact that while many foals will not make it through the season, they would be replaced in the following season. They wrote, "The overall counts will be reduced and then replaced by 2025 foals. Then,... how many of those will perish. Let's keep it real and understand why we do not need any Govt intervention."

There was some debate in the comments. Some people argued that the government was trying to eradicate horses all together. One user wrote, "The government doesn't just want the number of horses to be reduced, they want the horses to disappear altogether. The want the grasslands free so they can graze unlimited numbers of cattle."

Others argued that this is natural selection, and man has no part in it. Another user commented, "Natural Selection and the Circle of Life. Man needs to stop intervening."

It seems that while the footage was incredible, it was saddening. Now, people are in debate about horses, their position, population, and the necessity of government involvement.