Emperor Penguin Finally Returned To Sea After 20 Days On Land

An emperor penguin surprised everyone when he waddled ashore on a popular tourist beach in Australia. This incredible penguin is the only emperor penguin known to have swum from Antartica to Australia. Now, after 20 long days, this emperor penguin is being returned to sea.

Emperor Penguin Finally Returned To Sea

U.S News shares that the adult male emperor penguin was found "on Nov. 1 on Ocean Beach sand dunes in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia." The beach where he waddled ashore is about 2,200 miles north of the Antarctic coast, so this little guy had quite the journey. After making his appearance on the popular tourist beach, the penguin was cared for by registered wildlife caregiver, Carol Biddulph."

Biddulph named the penguin Gus and released a video sharing his thoughts on the rescue. He mentioned how initially he feared the emperor penguin wouldn't survive to be returned to sea because he was "so undernourished." However, Gus prevailed. Although he came to Carol undernourished he began to thrive under his care. He gained weight, going from 47 pounds to 54 pounds. Additionally, he got a sense of company from a large mirror.

Carol admitted that "mirrors are an important part of their rehabilitation by providing a comforting sense of company." So Gus thoroughly enjoyed his mirror and stood near it during most of his rehabilitation process. Now, this incredible emperor penguin has been returned to sea. The boat that returned him traveled out for several hours before releasing Gus into the Southern Ocean.

The government did not share the specific distance or location of where they released the penguin. Carol added, "I'll miss Gus. It's been an incredible few weeks, something I wouldn't have missed." While it is sad that Carol and Gus had to be separated it is incredible that this emperor penguin finally gets to go home.