Elderly Cyclist Mowed Down In Startling Hit And Run At National Park

An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday morning in Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park.

According to Big Island Now, thew 70 year-old bicyclist was hit by a gold sedan around 9:20 in the morning. Witnesses reported that the collision took place at the intersection of Highway 11 and the road to Namakanipaio Campground.

The National Park Service is investigating the collision, and asked for any additional witnesses to share information with Officer Meagan Kubojiri.

Regardless of what is learned about the incident, or if the driver is ever identified, it is certainly a tragedy what happened Tuesday morning. National Parks are intended to be places where all visitors are welcomed, and safe. Often times though, this is not the case.

Just this year, visitors have died in a variety of parks, for a range of reasons. A father and daughter got lost in Utah's Canyonlands, and died of dehydration this summer. The pair ran out of water, and suffered in the regions triple-digit temperatures before their eventual passing.

The Grand Canyon is another National Park which has hosted some tragic incidents this year. As of September, 16 visitors had died within the park. Those deaths were caused by cliff falls, drowning, and heat exposure. In August alone, 5 visitors died in the park, which made it the deadliest month of the year.

In July, visitors made their way to and through Death Valley National Park, as record temperatures were hit. On July 6th, a motorcyclist from heat exposure in the park, as temperatures topped out at 128 degrees Fahrenheit. Notably, another visitor died in the park, as a result of heat exposure. 57 year-old Peter Robino drove off a steep embankment in the park, and died of heat exposure while trapped.

National Parks are not necessarily though of as dangerous places to visit, but data seems to prove otherwise. Tragically, many of the deaths and accidents in National Parks are seemingly avoidable. Following traffic laws, and adhering to weather warnings can keep many visitors out of harm's way.

As for the cyclist who was hit in Volcanoes National Park, here's to wishing him an efficient recovery.