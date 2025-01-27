Drug Kingpin Arrested After Wife Posts Pictures Of Their Vacation Online

It's safe to say that this marriage is probably headed for a divorce. Typically, couples fight about not taking out the trash or doing the dishes. Rarely, do they lead to an arrest and prison time. However, a wanted drug kingpin was done in not by a rate in his organization but by his own wife posting pictures of their vacation online.

It goes to show that someone is always watching on the internet. Authorities were able to track down the kingpin while he was on a European vacation. They arrested 43-year-old Luis Manuel Picado Grijalba at a London airport. He's been charged with drug trafficking, shipping cocaine from his home in Limón, Costa Rica.

According to La Prensa, the US Drug Enforcement Administration has had Grijalba, who goes by Shock, on their radar for several months. However, there was nothing they could do. The kingpin rarely travels, and Costa Rica didn't offer an extradition process to bring him to the United States. But he purchases $20,000 plane tickets to go to Europe.

Drug Kingpin Busted

Randall Zúñiga the director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department (OIJ). said that's where he slipped up. His wife, Estefania McDonald Rodriguez, posted several photos on her now-deleted Instagram.

