Army Combat Veteran Describes Close Call With Moose In Wyoming Wilderness
Driver Dies After Moose Rams Into His Car Near Denali National Park In Alaska

By

A driver has died after colliding with a moose in Alaska. The animal-related car crash happened near the the entrance of Denali National Park and Preserve on August 1.

The driver sadly died and a passenger was injured. The two had been driving late at night, around 1 a.m. near Denali National Park. According to CNN, that's when they encountered and collided with the moose. Reports identify the man as a a 24-year-old man from Bulgaria. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Moose Accident

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old female passenger from North Macedonia was also in the car. They transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

"The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska's roadways," the park said in a statement. "Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see."

Here's what the organization recommends:
  1. Slow down, especially in bad weather, at night, or whenever visibility is reduced.
  2. Be alert! Scan both sides of the road for wildlife.
  3. Keep ample distance from other cars.
  4. Clean vehicle windows and headlights regularly to improve visibility when driving.
  5. Look for more moose. Cows often have calves nearby, though one or the other may not be visible from the road.
  6. Know the moose "hot spots" or local places where moose often cross the road, and watch for moose crossing signs.
  7. Use hazard lights! Know how to turn them on in any vehicle. Give them a flash while driving to warn other drivers anytime you observe wildlife on or near the road.

