Driver Dies After Moose Rams Into His Car Near Denali National Park In Alaska

A driver has died after colliding with a moose in Alaska. The animal-related car crash happened near the the entrance of Denali National Park and Preserve on August 1.
The driver sadly died and a passenger was injured. The two had been driving late at night, around 1 a.m. near Denali National Park. According to CNN, that's when they encountered and collided with the moose. Reports identify the man as a a 24-year-old man from Bulgaria. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Moose Accident
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old female passenger from North Macedonia was also in the car. They transported her to a local hospital for treatment.
"The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska's roadways," the park said in a statement. "Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see."
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, at night, or whenever visibility is reduced.
- Be alert! Scan both sides of the road for wildlife.
- Keep ample distance from other cars.
- Clean vehicle windows and headlights regularly to improve visibility when driving.
- Look for more moose. Cows often have calves nearby, though one or the other may not be visible from the road.
- Know the moose "hot spots" or local places where moose often cross the road, and watch for moose crossing signs.
- Use hazard lights! Know how to turn them on in any vehicle. Give them a flash while driving to warn other drivers anytime you observe wildlife on or near the road.