Driver Dies After Moose Rams Into His Car Near Denali National Park In Alaska

A driver has died after colliding with a moose in Alaska. The animal-related car crash happened near the the entrance of Denali National Park and Preserve on August 1.

The driver sadly died and a passenger was injured. The two had been driving late at night, around 1 a.m. near Denali National Park. According to CNN, that's when they encountered and collided with the moose. Reports identify the man as a a 24-year-old man from Bulgaria. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Moose Accident

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old female passenger from North Macedonia was also in the car. They transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

"The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska's roadways," the park said in a statement. "Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see."

Since this is an international death, the National Park Service reached out to the Bulgarian Embassy to help in the case. The latter will notify the deceased's family of his tragic death. Sadly, this isn't the first case of its kind. More than 800 vehicle accidents are caused by moose collisions each year, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. These collisions are also deadly to the animals as well. So there are a couple of ways you can avoid finding yourself in an accident.

Here's what the organization recommends: