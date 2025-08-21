Dozens Rescued In North Carolina As Hurricane Erin Causes Strong Rip Currents

North Carolina officials ended up rescuing dozens of people from dangerous rip currents on the East Coast as Hurricane Erin went nearby. The hurricane caused water conditions to be dangerous and potentially deadly.

According to the Wilmington Star-News, authorities rescued more than 60 people from rip currents at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina. Things became so bad that town officials issued a "no swimming" order. It was due to "an increase in swell activity and the presence of strong rip currents."

The order reads, "WB Ocean Rescue Director, Sam Proffitt, has been in close consultation with multiple agencies including the National Weather Service and New Hanover County Emergency Management regarding current ocean conditions. Based on these discussions, the Town is advising residents and visitors to avoid entering the water until conditions improve."

Rip Currents As Hurricane Erin Hits

"These swells are producing powerful rip currents that can create extremely hazardous swimming conditions," said Sam Proffitt. "The safety of our beachgoers is always our top priority, and we urge everyone to follow this advisory."

The order also advised, "The restriction is temporary and will remain in place through Friday, pending conditions. Officials are hopeful that weather patterns will improve before the weekend, allowing for safe swimming to resume. Beachgoers are encouraged to stay alert for updates from the Town of Wrightsville Beach and Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue (WBOR) regarding ocean conditions and safety."

This comes after authorities rescued another person from rip currents in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Hurricane Erin has also caused a storm surge warning for parts of North Carolina as well and Tropical Storm Watch for other areas in the region. It's continuing its moving north and northeast as we go through Thursday and Friday.

The Weather Channel reports, "Hurricane Erin is bringing large destructive waves, tropical-storm-force wind gusts and storm surge to the East Coast. This evening's high tide is of most concern from NYC to the North Carolina coast. Large breaking waves, storm surge and ocean overwash will result in major to moderate flooding of many coastal locations. Beach and coastal damage appear likely along with road closures. The high rip current danger will linger into the weekend. Watch to see the latest update for Hurricane Erin."