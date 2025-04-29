Dozens Placed On Do Not Sail List After Massive Brawl On Cruise Ship

Dozens are in serious trouble, having been placed on a do-not-sail list. This comes after they were involved in a massive brawl on a cruise ship. The wild incident happened on a Carnival Cruise ship in Texas.

A mass of passengers were leaving the Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas. This comes after spending more than a week sailing around the Caribbean. However, several couldn't make their way back to their home turf without incident. While disembarking, several passengers started fighting each other, leading to a massive brawl.

The jolt of violence was shocking. It led to the cruise ship placing dozens on a do-not-sail list. One person filmed the cruise ship carnage and uploaded it to social media. In the video, passengers pushed past barriers while fighting each other. One man got knocked down to the ground. Several then assaulted him.

Security guards tried but failed to curb the violence near the cruise ship.

"It went down this morning," said Trelle Ray, who shared the clip on Facebook.

Cruise Ship Brawl

Following the incident, the cruise ship line spoke out about the massive brawl. One person was arrested. But we're still not sure who caused the brawl to begin with.

"The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol," a Carnival Cruise spokesperson told The New York Post. "The matter was turned over to law enforcement. We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list."

The cruise ship brawl drew plenty of opinions online, and let's just say that the court of public opinion wasn't on their side. Many viewers agreed that the passengers needed to be banned from the cruise ship.

One wrote, "That's pathetic... I hope they all went to jail and was banned from every cruise line."

Another wrote, "There needs to be a 'no sail' list, like the no fly list. Banned for life from all cruise lines." Yet another wrote, "Ban them all for life!!! There has got to be something that we can enjoy and not be exposed to this foolishness!!! How you go on vacay and come back ready to fight??? Makes no sense to me!!"

Another also wrote, "Sad! You can tell they never been anywhere because playing with customs like that is a no no. Like what in the world could ever make a person this mad to fist fight after vacation. That's crazy!"