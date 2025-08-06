Dozens Of Butterflies Have Significantly Declined In Midwest, According To Study

Dozens of butterflies appear to have significantly declined across America. This is especially true in the Midwest, according to a startling new study.

Michigan State University recently investigated butterfly species across the country. Researchers inspected 136 species of butterflies. According to USA Today, the study shockingly discovered that all the butterflies have declined or remained stagnant population-wise over the past several decades.

In particular, the Midwest seems to be the most affected, with populations dropping off dramatically there. Sadly, the researchers didn't find any increases in any of the species of butterflies. They had hoped that at least some of the species had done well. But that does not appear to be the case.

"We expected to find that at least some species had done well over the past 32 years," study lead author Wendy Leuenberger of Michigan State University said in a statement to USA Today.

Butterflies On Decline

You're less likely to come across a monarch butterfly in the Midwest. Leuenberger also said, "You're less likely to spot rare species as well." That makes them even rarer and a bigger challenge to find.

"These are all changes that have occurred during my lifetime, which is humbling," she said, per USA Today.

The study said, "Insects are declining worldwide, yet gaps remain in our understanding of how declines are distributed across species within communities. Using three decades of butterfly monitoring data aggregated from the Midwestern United States, we found that no butterfly species increased in abundance from 1992 to 2023. 59 out of 136 species declined (annual mean trend: ?'1.2 to ?'6.9% per year) with losses distributed across all functional groups including residents, migrants, rare, and common species."

The study continued, " Our results paint a bleaker picture than other butterfly studies likely due to our long time series of data and ability to include rare species. Such widespread declines undoubtedly affect other trophic levels and ecosystem services. Focusing risk assessments and management interventions only on rare species is likely to be insufficient given broad declines across species, which have fundamentally restructured butterfly communities in the region. As such, conservation efforts should shift focus to species assemblages and entire communities when possible."