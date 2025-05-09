Dog Walker Nearly Killed After Being Attacked By One Of Nature's Most Unassuming Animals

A dog walker suffered horrific injuries and nearly died after being attacked by one of nature's most unassuming animals. Cows have garnered a reputation for being a bit dim-witted and docile. But one just has to ask Mufasa about their dangers. A dog walker was nearly killed after a very large cow trampled and headbutted her.

It left her with broken ribs, gashes, and a punctured lung. She said she was walking her cockapoo Zeyna when a large Hereford cow attacked her. Fortunately, a bystander saw the scene and managed to lure the animal away from her. Others helped to treat her injuries while she waited for first responders.

Now, Vaughan is speaking out about the animal. The dog walker details via the Daily Mail how she is lucky to be alive. She said, "As I was walking through, I noticed a cow was coming towards me, then it just started running. I didn't have time to run otherwise I would have. As it was running towards me in my head,d I was like 'uh-oh it's going to hit me."

Dog Walker Nearly Dies

The dog walker continued, "It headbutted me in the face and I don't really remember falling to the floor but at some point between it hitting me and me hitting the floor I let go of the dog, which saved her life. I remember being on the floor and getting kicked from side to side and thinking 'relax and roll over onto your side so she's kicking behind you, protect your face."

She said that the cow continued its assault

The dog walker said, "The cow kicked me in the back of the leg where the hoof went in, she gave me a good old kick in my back, which broke the ribs and then I had other bruises. I got scared because at that point I thought 'If she doesn't stop in a minute I could be in real trouble here.' I'd seen these four guys coming in the opposite direction. I remember shouting "help" and one of them came running onto the field, scaring it off and that was it, it was over."

It turns out the dog walker had accidentally become between the cow and her calf. And she learned a brutal lesson about nature and its mothers. Fortunately, it's one that she's able to walk away from.