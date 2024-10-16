Dog Spends 8 Months On Streets: See Dramatic Transformation Now That It's Rescued

While there are tons of dogs on the streets every day, not all of them get a happy ending. Luckily, for this pup he did. After spending eight months on the street this little guy got the rescue of the lifetime. He has had such a dramatic transformation that no one would recognize him now. Read on to learn how this dog was rescued.

Dog Rescued After Spending 8 Months On The Streets

Ozarks Pet Rescue in Missouri has been trying to save this dog for months. After 8 months of living on the streets and multiple failed rescue attempts, Larry the dog was finally rescued. The pet rescue facility shared a post on Facebook celebrating the rescue.

The group also shared some health updates and before and after photos of Larry. The photos of him before show him with a ton of fur matted down and looking disheveled. The after photos show him cleaned up and fully shaved. The post shares that when Larry the dog was first rescued he weighed 22 pounds. After being shaved he was down to 19 pounds.

While he did not have Heart worms or Guardia he did have ehrlicia (a tick disease) and Whipworms. After receiving antibiotics, lots of love and attention, and some training this dog was on his way to have a dramatic transformation.

Larry's Dramatic Transformation

After some time healing and recovering at Ozarks Pet Rescue, the team shared another update on Larry's dramatic transformation. The post started with, "We just can't get over Larry's transformation!" Then, they shared that while he is still timid "he's starting to give belly for belly rubs and small kisses!"

They then highlight how happy they are with this dog having been rescued. The post read, "This guy is what rescue is about, helping those who need us most." They also shared adorable photos of Larry rocking a new red sweater. Here's hoping he finds his forever home soon.