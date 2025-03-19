Dog Found With Arrow In Its Neck, Rescuers Fear It Was Hunted For Fun

A dog was mysteriously found with an arrow in its neck and close to death. Rescuers believe the animal may have been a target for animal cruelty and hunted for fun.

They have no clue who did this to the poor pooch. But the dog is lucky to be alive after having an arrow "brutally lodged in his throat." On March 18, Stray Rescue of Saint Louis shared a Facebook post about the terrible situation. The dog was relatively young at just one-year-old. Given the severity of its injuries, some might be inclined to put the pooch out of its misery. But the shelter managed to save the animal from its fate.

"He was being hunted," Stray Rescue began its post on the dog. "This dog needs ALL OF US. Our prayers, our positive vibes, our voices. He was found in East Prairie, MO. If you have any information on who did this, email us right away: [email protected]"

Dog Shot With Arrow And Bullet

The arrow had broken off in the dog's neck. They transferred the animal to the vet.

"He was transported here to the safe haven of Stray Rescue, where we immediately administered pain medication. He's so kind, so sweet, so gentle. It enrages us to even think about how someone could be so heartless to do something like this to such a sweet soul," the rescue wrote.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of things. An X-ray revealed that someone had shot the dog in the stomach.

They wrote, "Once we performed x-rays, we could clearly see that the arrow is going right through him. It is near his spine and esophagus. As if that wasn't horrific enough, he also has a bullet lodged in his abdomen. Someone was hunting this puppy. They wanted him dead."

Unfortunately, the vet soon discovered that the arrow had pierced the dog's trachea. They explained, "We prepared for surgery, but discovered the arrow is piercing his trachea. This will not be easy to remove, and he needs a skilled specialist immediately. We made the call. And loaded him in our medical transport Jeep. We strapped him to the gurney and tucked him in with blankets and a pillow to show him that not every human being is a monster. We sent him with love and so many kisses. Saying goodbye to him was really hard, but it's the only chance he has, and he deserves our EVERY effort."

Fortunately, the dog, now named Lucky Charm, survived the complicated surgery needed to remove the arrow. It appears to be on the road to recovery despite the horrors of its predicament.