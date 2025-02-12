Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Opens Up About Taking Bite Out Of Animal's Heart

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is trying to work his way back into the public's graces. But this confession is unlikely to win him many brownie points.

The actor recently confessed to eating an animal heart while hunting. He said that he once took part in the controversial hunting tradition. We'll take a look at why this is a problem for the actor. You see, in 2021, Hammer was accused of both sexual assault as well as having cannibalistic fantasies.

Confessing to eating a warm animal heart is probably unlikely to shift public consciousness around the actor. Am I saying that taking part in the hunter's tradition makes you a cannibal? No. But the actor clearly has image issues. Confessing to something like this just brings up these past accusations in a bad way.

"You don't eat the whole heart," he said on Tuesday's episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast. "One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart." He said that his friends goaded him into taking a bite of the heart while on a hunting expedition.

Armie Hammer Speaks Out

"It's sort of like an almost overly-charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for the first time," he explained. "Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."

It's not something that's unique to Hammer. Although a bit controversial, it's a practice that some hunters do and have past down to their kids as well. One person wrote on Reddit, "I took a bite out of my first deer, was 8 years old, it was a tradition my dad did and so did I, however I don't think my brothers did with their first deer. Don't regret it, tasted like you expect, just like blood."

However, a father garnered controversy in the past after posting a picture of his daughter partaking in the hunting tradition. So it has it's critics as well.

Combine that with Hammer's past allegations, and things aren't looking great. Hammer has previously refuted both the sexual assault and cannibal accusations.

"You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no," he said. "Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No. That was never really anything that I wanted."