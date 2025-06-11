Discover The 10 Largest Living Sharks And How Dangerous They Are

I think sharks are one of the most incredible animals on the planet. From a distance, of course! While I love to watch them during Shark Week, I wouldn't want to encounter one in the wild. However, not all sharks are created equal. Some are much larger than others. At the same time, others are much more aggressive. Here are 10 of the largest living sharks, as well as how dangerous they are.

1. Whale Shark

Starting off with the largest of the living sharks, we have the whale shark. This behemoth of a shark reaches around 41.5 feet long! Additionally, Shark Sider reports that this shark reaches a staggering 33,000 pounds. However, despite its massive size, the whale shark ranks very low on the danger scale. They primarily feed on plankton and krill, posing very little threat to humans.

2. Basking Shark

Next on our list is the terrifying-looking basking shark. Reaching close to the whale shark's size, the basking shark reaches up to 40 feet long and can weigh up to 19 tons. Despite their terrifying, gaping mouth, basking sharks pose no threat to humans. They are filter feeders and are known for being passive and non-aggressive.

3. Great White Shark

Best known for its appearance in many Hollywood films like the iconic Jaws, this deep-sea predator is feared by many. Honestly, I can understand why. This giant reaches lengths of up to 26.1 feet and weighs around a ton. Not to mention the rows upon rows of razor-sharp teeth. Unlike some other sharks on this list, the great white is not a filter feeder. While shark attacks are rare, great whites are among the top three shark species most likely to injure humans. Even if they just take a curious nibble of you to see if you are food or foe, that nibble can take off a whole leg.

4. Megamouth Shark

Not to be confused with the ancient Megalodon shark, this massive shark is also quite large. Reaching around 25 feet in length, this shark species is also known for feasting on plankton. These slow-moving, gentle giants also rate low on the danger scale. Many of the largest living sharks are filter feeders that show no interest in humans.

5. Tiger Shark

While this shark is super cool, I don't think it gets enough attention. Great whites are often feared more than any other shark, but tiger sharks are some of the ocean's most aggressive sharks. While shark attacks are not common, tiger sharks are responsible for a large number of them. Some of those attacks are even unprovoked. Additionally, they eat almost anything. Many people refer to them as the garbage cans of the sea. In addition to their aggression, these predators can reach up to 25 feet long and often weigh as much as 1,500 pounds.

6. Greenland Shark

Reaching lengths of up to 24 feet, this is still considered one of the largest living sharks. However, unlike the great white and tiger sharks, this shark is harmless to humans. Like some of the other sharks on this list, the Greenland shark is a filter feeder. However, one thing to note about this shark is that its meat is poisonous.

7. Great Hammerhead Shark

Next on our list of the largest living sharks, we have my childhood favorite, the great hammerhead. Not only are these sharks impressive due to their unique appearance, but they are also incredible predators. Reaching lengths of up to 20 feet, the great hammerhead is the largest of all hammerhead species. Because they are so large, they do pose a threat to divers and humans, but they rarely attack humans and often pay them no attention. So, for those reasons, they have a low danger rating.

8. Thresher Shark

This shark is hard to miss! Not only because it can reach lengths of 18.8 feet, but because of its incredible tail. The tail of a thresher makes up about half of the length of its body! That powerful tail is what helps propel them through the water. While they are large, thresher sharks are considered docile and do not often pose a threat to humans.

9. Blutnose Sixgill Shark

Although this shark is less commonly known, it easily makes it onto the list of the largest living sharks. These deep water sharks can reach lengths of up to 15.8 feet. These sharks do not typically pose a threat to humans as they spend most of their time in deeper waters, hunting for prey like crabs.

10. Pacific Sleeper Shark

Last but not least on our list of the largest living sharks is the Pacific sleeper shark. These large sharks reach lengths of 14.4 feet. Although they are among the largest sharks, they still often fall prey to even larger predators, such as the killer whale. These sharks are generally not considered dangerous to humans and instead spend their time hunting for squid and fish.