Dick Van Dyke Is One Of Many Celebrities Forced To Flee Devastating California Brush Fire

When it comes to acts of God and Mother Nature, it doesn't matter if you have millions or your name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Acting icon Dick Van Dyke is just one of several celebs and thousands of Malibu residents forced to flee their homes. Cher and Barbra Streisand are others.

Authorities declared an evacuation order over a devastating brush fire in California. Called the Franklin Fire, the inferno started as a small brush fire that quickly evolved into a raging blaze. The fire stretches down to the coast and ocean and is threatening homes in Malibu. That includes the home of Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver.

The couple were forced to flee their home, but they were unable to rescue their cat Bobo before they left. On Facebook, the acting legend explained, "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

He also shared a video of his orange cat playing in the garden. He captioned the post, "Hoping Bobo is ok."

Dick Van Dyke Flees Fire

In response to Dick Van Dyke's post, several fans also sent him thoughts and prayers, hoping that the animal is safe.

One wrote, "Thank goodness you are safe , hopefully your loved pet Bobo will be found safe too . Praying for everyone , and animals affected." Another commented, "I will pray for you and your four legged buddy to come back home. God will be watching over you and your dog. I'm glad you're safe and I will definitely pray for your dog."

Yet another commented, "How terrible these wildfires are. Hands go out to all of the Firefighters and First Responders for their aid. As well as the American Blue Cross. Praying that you and your family are safe, as well as your animals, Mr. Van Dyke. Prayers for the whole community."

Still, another commented, "All my love to you and your family. Praying for Bobo to be found safe. And praying that your home is safe as well."

And another wrote, "I've been so worried about you and your family, as I know you are in that area. I'm glad you're safe and I will keep a good thought for Bobo. I'm sure he will be found.Thanks for the update, we were wondering about you and Arlene here in NYC. Praying that all will be good and you can return to your beautiful home with all your little furry babies too! Tony Chitty."