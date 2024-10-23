Democratic Senate Candidate Accidentally Shoots Reporter At Campaign Event

Every politician needs their own Dick Cheney moment, am I right? A Democrat senate candidate recently accidentally shot a reporter while at a campaign event. As they tell Ralphie each year at Christmas, you'll shoot your eye out or in this case a reporter's arm.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce was at a shooting range campaign event. He let a few shots fly when shrapnel bounced off a metal shooting target and struck a reporter in the arm. Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was also at the event. Kunce was firing at targets in his backyard during the event.

KSHB-TV's Ryan Gamboa got injured by the shrapnel after a bullet fragment ricocheted and began to bleed from his arm after getting grazed. Kunce, a military veteran, rushed over to the reporter and used his belt to stop the bleeding. He also wrapped it in gauze and then used medical tape before the reporter went to the hospital, according to KSHB 41.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Senate Candidate Shoots Someone

This comes after Kunce campaigned on his military service and featured a gun in many ads. Right now, he seems to be trailing behind in the race. This probably didn't help chances.

The Senate candidate wrote on X, "Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you've got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I'm glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting."

However, responses were less than enthused. One wrote, "You could've killed somebody today, you freaking moron. What kind of a brain dead idiot shoots steel inside 10 yards with a rifle?"

Another wrote, "Lol you got a reporter with spall because you were shooting steel at like 6 yards. Nice job, idiot." Yet another wrote, "No shot you're shooting steel at like 10 yards rn."

One person joked, "We all hate reporters but this is a little extreme, Lucas." Another also implied, "I see we changed the definition of shrapnel."

Several found the Senate candidate's messaging to be off. One wrote, "This is a weird tweet. 'We had a great day btw we accidentally shot someone!!'"

Another wrote, "Great day at the range? Bro, you literally shot someone."