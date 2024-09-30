8-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed While Hunting Rabbits On Farm

In a tragic turn of events, an 8-year-old boy is dead. He suffered a fatal shot to his head while out hunting rabbits on a farmland.

Authorities confirmed that the 8-year-old boy was Jay Cartmell. The incident happened in Warcop, a village in Cambria, England. Although first responders airlifted him to a hospital, he later died of his injuries. According to The Mirror, authorities responded to a firearms-related injury on September 28.

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson issued a statement: "Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm yesterday (Sept 28) to a farm in the Warcop area following a report that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm at the property. Police and NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) attended."

The spokesperson continued: "The firearm was secured at the scene by police and an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious and life-threatening injuries to his head and face."

8-Year-Old Shot And Killed

So what exactly happened? Information is still unclear at this time.

One of the local residents discussed the death. "When I first came across it, it was about 3pm when I was heading out towards Penrith," the resident said. "I saw the medical emergency helicopter in the small field. There's a level field and then a field rising quite steeply up to where the solitary police car was."

"It must have just been called in. I think everything was happening at that time. Police had arrived en masse and medics were marching up the field with a purpose," continued the resident. "I've since been told that the boy has passed away."

Meanwhile, another person spoke of the 8-year-old's passing. "One of my friends told me the news and I didn't believe them at first," he said. "It's very sad. It's so quiet around here and not a lot goes on."

Authorities arrested a 60-year-old man for gross negligence manslaughter. They later released him on bail. "A man arrested following the death of an eight-year-old boy has been bailed whilst police continue with their investigations," reads a statement made by local police.

We'll update you as more info becomes available.