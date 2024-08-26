More Than 100 Rabbits Rescued From "Overwhelmed" Tennessee Home

Authorities removed more than 100 rabbits from a Tennessee home after their owner became "overwhelmed" with the number of pets they had. They contacted officials to help rehome the animals.

Both the Humane Society of the United States and the McKamey Animal Center partnered together. According to a press release , they found both the animals and their owner "living in extremely unsanitary conditions."

"The rabbits appeared to suffer from a variety of ailments including flea infestations, hair loss, and injuries typical of overcrowding," the press release stated. The press release also added, "Multiple nursing litters and rabbits of various ages were found burrowing in furniture throughout the residence."

The Tennessee homeowner revealed that he had been taking care of rabbits for more than 30 years. However, as he got older, he said he struggled to properly take care of them. Things got worse when he experienced a health crisis. To make a bad situation worse, rabbits are notorious breeders, and vets believe several of the rabbits are pregnant.

Rabbits Rehomed

The Tennessee homeowner realized he needed help and reached out to the McKamey Animal Center. The Humane Society of the United States is relocating more than 100 of the animals. As part of the rescue, vets are giving the animals a once-over. They will "receive flea treatment, topical eye medication to treat infections and any treatment for any other medical issues identified."

"After a flurry of activity during the rescue operation, we enjoyed starting our day watching the bunnies nibble on their hay, burrow in their bedding, snuggle with their littermates and explore their environment," said Audra Houghton, director of operations for the Humane Society of the United States' animal rescue team. "We are looking forward to getting a more clear picture of their health status as we conduct in-depth veterinary exams."

Meanwhile, the homeowner explained he adopted his first rabbit to help with his sobriety and staying on track.

"The key thing for me, though, with all these guys is to know they're finding good safe homes. That's all I've ever wanted," said the caregiver. "That's what I try to picture with these guys leaving — it's the best for everybody."