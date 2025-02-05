Deer Picks The Worst Hiding Spot — A Hunter's Blind

A video has gone viral of a deer that was apparently hiding within a hunting blind.

The video itself was originally posted by a user at X.com with the handle @nickisle1 and has since been re-shared many times. Notably, Whiskey Riff shared a repost of the video from Buckmasters Nation on X. That single repost from Buckmasters Nation has received tens of thousands of views alone. And aside from just viewership, the post has garnered some great comments as well.

One X user commented that if the interaction had not been captured on film, "no one would believe this." Another commenter had some fun with the trouble the deer had in getting itself out of the blind once. In the video, the deer takes off, while essentially wearing the blind as an oversized Halloween costume. Eventually the blind topples over, and the deer leaps out from under the structure. The commenter said that the video reminded him of the way he felt as a "little kid" when trying to get his shirt off.

The video is certainly worthy of the attention is receiving. Such a scene is downright shocking to watch unfold. And as mentioned, thank goodness the hunter himself had the idea to quickly pull out his phone and start filming, or else his story would have been one that many folks would have simply never believed.

On that note though, it does make you wonder how many similar things have happened and never been shared to the world. That is the power of the internet, I suppose. Any good story is no longer limited to the reach of friends or family. Now, with a single share, any moment can be broadcast to the world.

Puts a whole new meaning to ?Deer Blind? ? ?: nickisle1 pic.twitter.com/bLQNNwiIue — Buckmasters Nation (@BmNation) February 2, 2025

Any well-seasoned whitetail hunter knows that deer are pretty unpredictable. Many times, it feels like no matter what you do, you won't bump into the one you are looking for. And yet, plenty of deer will walk themselves right into a busy highway. In this case, it wasn't even the unfamiliarity of vehicular traffic that caused trouble, but rather, a hunting blind!