Daughter Of Former Pro-Surfer Falls To Her Death While Having Party With 200 Others On Hiking Trail In Hawaii

It's safe to say a muddy hiking trail is probably not the best place to have a party. Much less what sounds like a rager with 200 teens. Sadly, one 19-year-old ended up paying this steep price to the party gods when she plunged to her death.

The incident happened in Hawaii at the P?p?kea-Paumal? State Park Reserve in Oahu on January 1. Conditions weren't the best. It had been raining, and things were slick. The party had become. an annual tradition for the teens at the park. However, it turned deadly when the 19-year-old slipped and fell from the hiking trail.

According to The Honolulu Civil Beat, her friends flagged down an officer at the trailhead. They explained that they had lost sight of their friend while leaving. But the 19-year-old never showed up with the rest of the leaving teens. Police later found Tiare Couto unresponsive. It appears she had fell and hurt herself. Sadly, despite being transported from the hiking trail to a hospital, she later died of her injuries. It appears that when she fell, she impaled herself on something.

Death On Hiking Trail

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is investigation the illegal party at the hiking trail.

DLNR spokesperson Dan Dennison told The Daily Mail, "The DLNR Division of State Parks would never approve a request for an event of this type, night or day, in an undeveloped park reserve area without safe and developed facilities and access routes. When given advance warning of advertised illegal events like this in the past (typically via social media), DLNR has been successful in contacting the organizers and getting the events canceled."

Meanwhile, her father Danilo, the founder of Big Wave Risk Assessment Group and former pro-surfer, mourned her loss.

He wrote, "My daughter, rest in peace and calm, your mission was accomplished with excellence, you taught true love wherever you went, continue loving teaching and with your infectious energy live your new divine journey."

On her GoFundMe, organizer Briel Allman left a tribute to the teen.

It says, "She fully embraced the vitality and energy that life gave her. Experiencing it with an open heart and a passion to do better for our planet. She had the love of Oahu's breathtaking North Shore and the backdrop of Utah's snow-capped mountains as two of her many inspirations to protect and fight against single use plastics, climate change, and environmental racism. Tiare's spirit will be in every grain of sand and every snowflake, her memory carried in the hearts of so many. We are all better because of her light, her passion, and her joy. May she rest in peace and know that her short life inspired countless people."