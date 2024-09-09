Danger Tourist Opens Up About That Time He Ended Up In A Warzone

Ah, doesn't Afghanistan sound nice this time of year? What about Iraq or Ukraine? Danger tourists get a thrill out of visiting some of the most dangerous and darkest places in the world. However, one danger tourist may have bit off more than he can chew when he ended up in an active warzone.

Tony Tauoke has been to a lot of places over the years. He's visited some of the most dangerous places in the world and also some of the darkest. For instance, he toured the Paris catacombs where six million people are buried.

"Almost every major city has a dark history that is an inescapable part of its character," he told Escape. "Exploring a city's dark past gives you a warts-and-all experience of a destination."

However, the danger tourist said that visiting one country made him fear for his own safety and life. In 2006, the danger tourist said he visited Levanon during an active warzone. At the time, Israeli forces had entered parts of Southern Lebanon. They trade fire from the Lebanese militia as well as Hezbollah.

Danger Tourist In Warzone

The danger tourist said he ended up traveling to Jordan on foot after forces bombed Lebanon's capital of Beirut.