Danger Tourist Becomes First Visit With Reclusive Papua New Guinea Tribe

A self-professed danger tourist recently became the first tourist ever to visit with several reclusive tribes in Papua New Guinea. 27-year-old Daniel Pinto went to the region for three weeks, visiting with 10 different tribes during the time.

The danger tourist took in local customs, slept at the villages, and even attended a wedding. Pinto had a unique glance into their lives, saying that it was an amazing experience. Fortunately, all of the tribes were very friendly to him as an outsider. It's one of the lesser dangerous things that this danger tourist has done. Previously, he has been to Syria, Iraq, and Libya among others.

He said, "Papua New Guinea is one of the last places where you can do stuff that nobody else has done. It still has villages and tribes that people have not visited yet. I found it incredible that in 2024 I was the first tourist that some tribes have ever seen. That is why I love the country, it was incredible and the people were so friendly."

Danger Tourist Visits Tribes

Pinto spent three weeks split across 10 tribes. Traveling around proved to be bit of a dangerous experience.

He said, "It is very raw, very remote, and is considered a bit dangerous. People will tell you not to go out at night, there are a lot of roads that have high jacking problems so I spent five hours traveling by boat as the road was too dangerous. The most interesting part of my journey was the tribes. I lived with 10 different tribes throughout the three weeks I was there."

The danger tourist got to take in their ways of life and learn more about the various tribes in the region.