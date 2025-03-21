Cruise Ship Passengers Reveal What Surprising Food You Should Avoid On The Buffet Line

Cruise ships are a mobile vacation with all the perks including good food and drinks. However, there's something you may want to avoid on the buffet line.

Taking to Reddit, one user asked about some buffet hacks as well as any general foods to avoid when it comes to dinner time. Surprisingly, passengers were not a fan of one food in particular. Cruise ship passengers said that you should avoid bacon at the buffet line. Wait, what? That sounds like sacrilege to me. Bacon is a bit like heaven in food form with its delicious fat.

But let's hear these cruise ship passengers out. Maybe they have a good reason. One wrote, "Leave the barely cooked nasty bacon on the line, ask for the crispy cooked bacon and they usually have a bucket of it behind the counter."

Okay, that's pretty gross and horrible. Another said that it just didn't taste good, "I have just accepted that it's not great and neither is the peanut butter."

Cruise Ship Buffets

Yet another selfishly said that people who get bacon hold up the buffet line on cruise ships. They wrote, "There's these bacon snobs that hold up the buffet line, digging out the crispiest pieces and leaving the sad ones for the waiting line behind them."

Okay, that one was definitely self-serving. Besides bacon, one person said to skip out on eggs at the buffet line. Instead, go to the omelet bar to get some fresh eggs. They said, "If the scrambled eggs look disgusting on the line because they're too wet/you don't like powdered eggs, ask the omelet station to make 'Dry' Scrambled Eggs."

Another said, "Ask for your scrambled eggs at omelet station, they can add in cheese/tomato/ham etc into your scramble, plus the eggs are fresh not powdered."

What's up with cruise ship buffets and breakfast food? Of course, it's not just eggs or bacon. Another said to avoid fries as well. They wrote, "Don't get fries in the buffet if there is a grill open you can get freshly fried ones instead of heatlamp ones."

Meanwhile, one person just avoids the buffet line altogether. They wrote, "My favorite trick is not going to the buffet at all - no crowds, no gross people coughing/sneezing/not washing their hands."