‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Passes Away At 90 But Not The One You Think

It's a sad day for Crocodile Dundee fans. One of the main stars of the film has passed at the age of 90. Just not the one most people are thinking of. Don't worry, Paul Hogan is alive and well and probably living his best life somewhere.

No, instead, we must say goodbye to the crocodile of Crocodile Dundee. While Hogan played everyone's favorite Aussie Michael "Crocodile" Dundee, he also shared the screen with Burt, a 5.1-meter mega Saltwater crocodile. Sadly, Burt has passed away after living a long life. He had a peaceful death, dying over the weekend at the crocodile zoo in Darwin, Australia.

Since 2008, Burt has been living at the Crocosaurus Cove. His movie days were long behind the Crocodile Dundee star, and he settled into a quiet but eventful retirement.

The zoo mourned the loss on social media, "Burt's life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia's image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife."

'Crocodile Dundee' Star Dies

They called the crocodile a "fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education." He was known for "his independent nature." They called Burt "truly one of a kind."

The post added, "His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile."

The zoo is in mourning over Burt, calling the loss of the crocodile "the end of an incredible era." They said, "As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the vital role wildlife plays in our shared history and the importance of preserving it for future generations."

Meanwhile, fans mourned the loss of the beloved croc. One wrote, "RIP Burt, it was a joy feeding you back at the Darwin Crocodile Farm back in the days and you terrified me some days when you were in a bad mood, especially trying to scrub the Moss off you."

Another wrote, "I had the amazing privilege of getting to feed Burt as part of my VIP tour when I visited in October 2022. He was truly such an incredibly beautiful and powerful animal and feeding him was one of the great moments of my time up in Darwin."