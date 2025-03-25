Cows And Bulls Escaping Trailer And Causing Mayhem On Texas Highway Is Not Something I Had On My 2025 Bingo Card

So I have to ask the question, who let the cows out? Of all the things to happen in 2025, I didn't have cows and bulls making a muck of a Texas highway on my bingo card.

However, life often throws you a curve ball. So here we are. A butt load of cows pulled an escape but failed to consider where they'd go after going on the lam. It left a Texas highway shutdown and probably a lot of frustrated drivers in its wake. According to Click 2 Houston, a truck transporting cattle from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was at the center of the debacle.

At least two dozen cows and bulls managed to escape onto I-45 North Freeway. It left several lanes on the Texas highway closed. In total, 31 cows and bulls escaped from the trailer. It appears that a faulty latch on the trailer is to blame for the bovine escape. Sadly, the escape wasn't without incident.

Cows On The Run

One cow caused a wreck. A vehicle struck the animal causing the vehicle to flip and overturn. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the encounter, "The @HCSOTexas Livestock Unit has responded to the North Freeway, near SH-99. Pct 4 deputies are also assisting. Loose cattle were on the main lanes; 3 have been caught but as many as 30 may still be running loose in the area."

Meanwhile, drivers filmed two cows making their way down the highways. Aww, poor babies," a woman said in reference to the animals. Officers did their best to try to wrangle up all the animals and keep the cows from causing any harm to travelers.

At one point, they tried to use their vehicles as roadblocks. But the animal dodged the cars and kept going past them. It was definitely a chaotic and unexpected delay for travelers. But fortunately, authorities managed to round up all of the cattle. Gonzalez tweeted, "All cattle are accounted for and secured." So there's that. Many involved definitely have a story that they will never forget.