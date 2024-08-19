Couple Spends More Than $100K On 9 Month Cruise To 65 Countries

Doesn't this sound like the dream? A couple recently spent more than $100,000 to go on a nine-month cruise around the world. They visited 65 countries.

In total, they spent $118,000 on the cruise after saying that "life's too short." In total, they visited 150 ports across the period of nearly a year. Andrew Kenney, 27, and his wife, Ale, 29, decided to embark on the trip after a personal tragedy.

Ale's father Lynn passed away in 2021. Meanwhile, Andrew's father passed away at a young age when he was two in 1999. He realized he was nearing the same age that his father died at.

Realizing nothing was guaranteed, they decided not to wait until their retirement to go on a trip. Ale told New York Post, "Both of our fathers passed away when they were very young and didn't get to do much traveling. After my dad passed away we said we hoped we would get to travel when we retire. But we thought that one of us might die before we get to travel so we decided to travel the world together."

Couple Go On Ultimate World Cruise

Meanwhile, Andrew said their families encouraged them to take the cruise. "It has been an incredible experience. If we can go now then why shouldn't we. After we spoke to friends and family about it they said we should do it so here we are."

It all started as a joke by Ale. She saw the ad for the Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise and suggested going on a nine-month cruise.

She said, "I brought it up as a joke because I thought you would have to be insane to go on a nine-month cruise. But, we started looking into it and the fact it was a full world cruise where we would hit seven continents and see the world wonders won us over."

Leaving Florida in December 2023, they set off on a trip of a lifetime. Ale said, "The things we have experienced are what we read about or watched on TV. Like who gets to see the Great Wall of China or the Taj Mahal? We loved Japan, it was incredible the food was amazing and the people were super helpful and friendly. South Africa was beautiful and unlike anywhere we have ever been. French Polynesia is the most perfect place on the planet, we realised that this was a sample of places we will return to."