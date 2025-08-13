Couple Has A Creepy Encounter With Masked Bandit Around Their Campsite

A couple was just enjoying their evening at their campsite in the Bighorn Mountains when they had a creepy encounter. A trail camera showed a masked bandit entering their campsite.

Couple Has A Creepy Encounter With Masked Bandit At Their Campsite

When camping, most people fear bears or wildlife pilfering through their campsite. However, this couple encountered a different sort of disturbance. While they were relaxing, a trail camera caught footage of a masked bandit rummaging through their belongings. It wasn't a quick, five-minute encounter. Instead, the creepy encounter lasted four hours.

Tammy Cote and her husband have camped in the area on multiple occasions prior and have never had any issues. Additionally, when speaking to Cowboy State Daily, Cote admitted that no "high-value" items had been taken during the four hours. While that is reassuring, the creepy encounter naturally left the couple feeling uneasy.

They admitted that on past trips, they have left their belongings and their camper unattended as they went off to work. In addition to camping, they also used the area for hunting. That is why they had the trail cameras up. Cote told the outlet, "We've always set up a trail camera there, because you never know what kind of animals you're going to see in the photos." Then she continued, "I never thought we'd see photos of a person on there."

What The Footage Showed

Having a night intruder is a creepy enough encounter as it is. However, what made this encounter with the masked bandit even more alarming was that he returned to the campsite multiple times. The trail camera footage showed that he first began snooping around the site at 1 a.m. Then, throughout the four hours, he wandered in and out of the campsite several times. He made his final appearance around five in the morning. What made it even more terrifying was his ensemble.

He wore a ski mask, leather gloves, and a headlamp, as if he had planned ahead of time for this excursion. While this situation is alarming, there was no evidence that the man attempted to break into the couple's camper. Instead, he just sorted through a storage box and stole an electrical cord from it. An additional photo shows the masked bandit fleeing with something under his arm. However, the couple declined to share what else had been stolen from their campsite.

They chose not to report the creepy encounter because the man didn't steal anything of great value. Although they didn't report it, the incident left a stain on the campsite. "It definitely gave camp a different feel," Cote said. She then added that they decided to move their camp to another location. Although this encounter made them feel differently towards that specific location, they have no intention of stopping camping in the area or enjoying the surrounding mountains.