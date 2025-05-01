Could 100 Men Really Beat 1 Gorilla? An Expert Weighs In

Could 100 men actually beat 1 full-sized gorilla? That's the hypothetical that's sweeping the internet these days with everyone and their mama having theories. I honestly would like to see the reality show of it.

Just take a look at the forums, and you'll find strategies on how to take down a gorilla.

"A group acting together would surround and grapple," one person wrote. "Wrapping around arms, legs, head, gouging eyes, etc. You can't punch a gorilla one by one. A punch isn't going to win it."

Others point out that humans used to take down giant creatures like wooly mammoths. So what's one goirlla? However, others are more skeptical about man's chance against the primate. One wrote, "No matter how dedicated you are... all 100 of you will meet your maker after a very violent and vicious death... May God be with you all... I won't be joining in unfortunately."

John Drury, professor of social psychology at the University of Sussex, actually took an academic stab at the stupid debate. Speaking with Daily Mail, he weighed in on what he thought about 100 men's chance of beating a gorilla.

"Individuals would take the risk of joining in with others in the fighting, on the assumption that others would be doing the same," he suggested. "But how do they know what others intend to do? That's the dilemma."

Gorilla Question

So he believes that if the 100 men trusted each other, then they stood a chance. So if you know 100 people, then you'd fair a higher success rate than strangers.

"Team spirit is based on shared identity," said Professor Drury, "and yes, it can lead to self-sacrifice. If we share social identity with fellow group members, individuals tempted to hold back could be more reluctant to do so, as they might feel more commitment to the group (and more guilt about not pulling their weight)."

However, if there's strangers, then there's less likely a chance of everyone will band together. No one wants to be among the first causalities in an event. It's something that often plays a role in terrorist situations. However, the gorilla may not be the aggressor here. They are more docile than they appear.

Veteran wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan said, "A silverback always looks grumpy, because he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.But the truth is, despite their reputation as big, scary King Kongs, gorillas spend most of their lives in harmony. They're the hippies of the forest, never happier than when they're chilling out."

So perhaps you could use a snack as bait.