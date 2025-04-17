Cornered Rockhopper Penguin Fights Off A Hungry Sea Lion To Save Her Chicks In An Epic Showdown

It appears that the fierce protective mother instinct transcends across species. Furthermore, it isn't always the biggest or toughest animals that are doing the fighting. Instead, sometimes it is the smaller or unexpected animals. That was the case when this cornered rockhopper penguin defended itself and its young against a massive sea lion. Watch as this brave penguin fights off a hungry sea lion to save her chicks.

Penguin Fights Sea Lion In Epic Showdown

The video — shared by National Geographic — begins with a mother penguin returning home from a successful hunt. However, with a full belly she is weighed down and exhausted from her endeavors. That did not play in her favor as a hungry sea lion begins to make its way behind her.

She tried her best to keep up with the rest of the penguins. Hopping from rock to rock, proving how these penguins got their name. However, she wasn't fast enough. Eventually, she became too exhausted. As the video narrator says, "she is completely out of hops." Most people would assume that this is the end for the little penguin.

But she decided she wasn't going down without a fight. After all, she has hungry chicks waiting for her. Instead, this brave little penguin turns around and fights the hungry sea lion. I feel like this is a good time to point out that the sea lion is massive. People Magazine shares it is "70 times her size", and yet this penguin faces it down with no fear.

Not only is this encounter astonishing because of the penguin's bravery, but also because an encounter like this has never been filmed before. The mama penguin turns around and begins flapping her flippers and screaming directly in the sea lion's face. Whether the sea lion was actually frightened or just truly surprised at this little creature's boldness is unknown.

However, what we do know is that the sea lion eventually backed down. Giving this mama penguin the chance to live another day and go home and feed her hungry chicks.