Connecticut Mom Realizes Black Bear Broke In Home Where Her Teenage Daughter Was Sleeping

A Connecticut mother lived every parent's worst nightmare when she witnessed a black bear break into the home where her teenage daughter was sleeping.

Coming home on Sunday, she realized that the screen door was broken.

"I came home and noticed that the whole screen door was broken, the metal pieces bent," Michele Lemis of Simsbury told NBC Connecticut. At first the mom was confused on what caused the damage. "I got out of the car to look a little closer and noticed that the air conditioner had been pulled from the window."

But then she saw the very large black bear entering her home. The mom immediately began calling her 17-year-old daughter, Meilin, to try to wake her up. Meilin said that she woke up to the animal moving around and breathing just outside her bedroom door.

Black Bear

"All I heard was, 'Do not open your door, do not go out of the room at all,'" the daughter said. "I heard him walk down the hallway a little bit, and I just hear heavy breathing, and I'm like, 'Oh boy.'"

Like any horror movie, Meilin decided to hide in her closet. She said she "went into this closet and ... just went right in like this and I closed [the closet doors] and I sat there for seven or so, 10 minutes."

Meanwhile, her mom was on the phone with police about the black bear.

"I called the police, they were on their way and the bear walked from the front door, right through the screen that he already broke, and I watched him climb through the side window of the breezeway into the house," Lemis said.

Fortunately, the police officers were able to get the bear to leave without incident.

"[The officer] just went, in a really deep voice, 'Get out, bear!' All of a sudden, the bear ... came back out this window, went to the backyard, around and broke the fence to get out and he was gone," Lemis said.

Officials are hoping to capture the bear using a trap if it returns.