Florida Man Forced To Kill Black Bear In His Bathroom After It Broke Into His House

A Florida man was forced to defend himself and his family after a black bear broke into his home. It was a shocking situation that ended in the animal being shot and killed in the family's bathroom.
Speaking with WESH, Florida man Zeke Clark described the scary encounter. The Lake County native was at home when a black bear wandered into his home through the open garage. The incident happened on September 19. Things became worse when the garage door shut sending the animal into a full scale panic.
"You can tell the bear freaked out," Clark told WESH. "There was a bunch of damage in here because he could not get out."
Killing A Black Bear
"I was able to get the door back open again. Shot one time inside the bathroom. Shut the door again because the bear was trying to get back out. And then finished by shooting two more times," he said.
The black bear died from its injuries. The Florida man called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about the animal.
"FWC Law Enforcement documented evidence of damage to the exterior doors consistent with entry by a bear," an FWC spokesperson told the outlets. "FWC Bear Management staff will canvass the community for awareness and education, as well as monitor the area for additional bear activity of concern."
Clark said that he did what he had to and doesn't regret killing the black bear.
"[It was] pure fear for me," he told WESH. "I mean, seeing an animal that big come at you. Coming face to face with it. It is not something you want to deal with. This could have been a much worse situation."