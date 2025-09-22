Florida Man Forced To Kill Black Bear In His Bathroom After It Broke Into His House

A Florida man was forced to defend himself and his family after a black bear broke into his home. It was a shocking situation that ended in the animal being shot and killed in the family's bathroom.

Speaking with WESH, Florida man Zeke Clark described the scary encounter. The Lake County native was at home when a black bear wandered into his home through the open garage. The incident happened on September 19. Things became worse when the garage door shut sending the animal into a full scale panic.

"You can tell the bear freaked out," Clark told WESH. "There was a bunch of damage in here because he could not get out."

Clark's mother-in-law started screaming once the animal entered the living room of the house. "She just immediately starts screaming, 'Bear in the house! Bear in the house!' " Clark said. "I jumped up, and that is when all hell broke loose."

Killing A Black Bear

The screaming and dogs barking scared the bear. It ended up charging into the bathroom, where Clark trapped it by shutting it in. The Florida man quickly grabbed a gun and came back.

"I was able to get the door back open again. Shot one time inside the bathroom. Shut the door again because the bear was trying to get back out. And then finished by shooting two more times," he said.

The black bear died from its injuries. The Florida man called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about the animal.

"FWC Law Enforcement documented evidence of damage to the exterior doors consistent with entry by a bear," an FWC spokesperson told the outlets. "FWC Bear Management staff will canvass the community for awareness and education, as well as monitor the area for additional bear activity of concern."