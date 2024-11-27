Coming Together: New Zealand Locals Work Together To Save Over 30 Beached Whales

Sometimes, people can be truly incredible. While humans are not always the best to wildlife, sometimes they can do some astounding things. That was the case in New Zealand when over 30 beached whales washed ashore. However, through the dedicated efforts of compassionate people, the whales were saved.

30 Beached Whales In New Zealand Get A Second Chance

NBC News reports that "more than 30 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in New Zealand." While New Zealand is a known hot spot for whales, finding many of them washed ashore is not so typical. While it is not always known why the strandings happen experts believe geography is a factor. NBC News shares that "both the North and South Islands feature stretches of protruding coastline with shallow, sloping beaches that can confuse species such as pilot whales — which rely on echolocation to navigate."

When the group of 30 plus beached whales were spotted on shore, residents and conservation workers did not hesitate. The group worked together, sliding the whales onto sheets and then lifting them. Unfortunately four of the pilot whales died, but the remaining whales were safely returned to the ocean.

After The Stranding

A team monitored Ruakākā Beach the day after the whales were found to ensure that there were no more whales stranding again. The conservation team were pleasantly surprised at the overwhelming support and assistance from the community with the 30 beached whales.

Afterwards, a Māori cultural ceremony for the three adult whales and one calf that died in the stranding took place. This is not the first stranding to happen in New Zealand, and it surely won't be the last. However with incredible residents and conservation teams, these whales stand a great chance at rescue and a second chance at life.

Very thankful for all of the incredible people who helped these majestic creatures return safely to the water. It truly shows how interconnected we all are.