Colorado Attempts To Control Wild Mustang Population By Shooting The Horses With 'Birth-Control Darts'

As the wild mustang population continues to rise in Colorado, officials have developed a plan to mitigate their constantly growing numbers. Now, volunteers are on the prowl, searching for female horses. Once found, these volunteers control the wild mustang population by shooting the horses with birth-control darts.

While this method may seem unconventional, advocates argue that it is a more effective alternative to the roundups. Prior to the birth-control darts, Colorado attempted to control the wild mustang population with helicopter roundups. Cowboy State Daily shared that during those roundups, "helicopters are used to drive mustangs into holding corrals." Many activists opposed this method due to the stress it caused the animals. Additionally, after the roundups, the horses were taken to facilities. While some were adopted out quickly, others "languished for years in the holding facilities."

Therefore, officials devised another solution —introducing the birth-control darts. Volunteers go out and shoot female horses with darts that are loaded with fertility-control drugs. While this method has proven effective in Colorado, it is not a possibility in Wyoming. Cowboy State Daily says that the main reason for that is the size of the herd. In Wyoming, "rangelands are vast and the mustang herds are much larger than those in Colorado." So, whenever the mustangs are given the birth-control darts, it is administered by Bureau of Land Management personnel.

Why Do They Need To Control The Wild Mustang Population?

With the controversy surrounding how best to control the wild mustang population, it begs the question, why does it need to be controlled at all? Many argue that the mustangs are an invasive species. As is the case with many other invasive species, when left unchecked, they ravage the land and compete with native animals. While there are activists who support the wild mustangs, many people agree that their numbers must be properly managed. Now, these birth-control darts give wildlife officials another way to do just that.