College Students Trapped Inside For Days All Thanks To Some Very Angry Geese

Out of all the animals you wouldn't want to tangle with, geese have to rank up there. Sure, they're not as outwardly scary as a polar bear or as deadly as a hippopotamus. But don't let their appearances fool you, geese are angry little creatures that will attack.

Sadly, some college students have run afoul (or should I say a fowl) of geese. In fact, the angry birds have trapped them in their student housing for days. The incident happened in Waterloo, Canada. A group of six girls found they were unable to leave their house without being attacked. You see, some geese have laid claim to the front yard of the building.

And they didn't take kindly to the college students trespassing while trying to go to and from class. According to Jory Harris, she and her roommates noticed the birds a week ago. Two geese were posted in the front yard. Rather than leaving, they made a nest across the street. Thus kicked off the great bird war of 2025. Alfred Hitchcock would be proud.

Geese Vs College Students

"Days went on, they're still there," Harris told People. "And then the dad just kept getting angrier and angrier and just started attacking people... There's so many on our campus, but we've never seen them angry and attack people before."

It appears that the birds had the college students on the backfoot. The girls found that they couldn't leave their house without a confrontation.

"When we needed to, we would try, and they would get really big and come at us," she explained. "And we were just all freaking out." Rather than confront the birds, the girlds decided to leave through the backdoor.

"We tried to, but when we did leave, we had to, like, go through our back door," Harris said. "Different properties, through backyards, to just get out of the area. Like we didn't leave our front door for a while."

Sadly, things didn't stay lighthearted. The geese attack one of their neighbors and caused minor injuries.

Things took a darker turn when one unfortunate neighbor became a bird victim. "This one girl that lives on our street, it took her down," Harris told PEOPLE. "She has bruises and scrapes and everything from it."

Animal control was no help. They told the girls to wait until May when the eggs should hatch. The birds should be on their way then.