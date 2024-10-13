College Student Finds Live Venomous Scorpion Inside Her Package

Be careful what you order in the mail. A college student had an unwelcome surprise in her package when she found a live scorpion inside.

The college student had ordered the package from Shein. It was quite a shock! It definitely makes me want to be careful when handling the mail. Guess you never know what you'll find in a box (cue Brad Pitt from Seven memes!) 18-year-old Sofia Alonso-Mossinger, a student at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, said that she recently ordered a package. That's when she found the scorpion inside.

She spoke with the BBC about the crazy encounter. At first, she didn't think it was alive.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"I thought it was a toy — and then it moved," she told the outlet. The student didn't reveal her reaction afterward, but I like to imagine it involved screaming and backing away. At least, that's how I would have reacted. But fortunately, she got away from the scorpion without it stinging her. She said her roommates helped secure it in a Tupperware container. They then called for professionals to handle the matter.

Scorpion In The Mail

They phoned the National Centre for Reptile Welfare (NCRW). It turns out it was an Olivierus martensii. It's also called a Chinese scorpion. And it's a big deal. It turns out that the arachnid could have killed her. NCRW's Chris Newman said that it could be "potentially life-threatening." However, it's likely that it would have only caused her to have "a really bad day."

Shein said that it was investigating the matter. It said, "After receiving the feedback, we immediately conducted an internal investigation."

"Our teams on the ground have checked the shipment packing process and carried out an inspection of the goods in our warehouse and have confirmed that all standard operating processes have been adhered to," the company added.

As for the college student, it obviously scared her. She will be careful about ordering.

"I feel like I am all right with spiders and things," she said, but she added that "it was scary being in my room with a random scorpion."