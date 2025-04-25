College Student Dies Trying To Save Friend From Riptide While On Vacation

A college student has tragically died while trying to save his friend from a riptide. The Michigan student was on vacation with friends in Cancun, Mexico over Easter weekend.

That's when 20-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez sprang into action to try to save a friend from the current. Sadly, Gonzalez was pulled out to see by the riptide instead. Authorities later located his body after a three day search.

"We held out hope, and prayed for a miracle. While the outcome wasn't what we wanted, God did answer our prayers," Renee Gonzalez wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Alejandro's body has been found, (We) are going to be able to bring our baby home."

The college student had been on vacation with three high school friends. The picture above is from the day of his death. He had been enjoying himself before tragedy struck. "The picture is from the evening he went into the water, the smile on his face reminds me how happy he was to be with his friends and spending time somewhere new. It's good to know he was so happy," Renee Gonzalez added.

College Student Dies From Riptide

The college student had been swimming with his friends when one of them got caught in a riptide. He managed to save her but it came at the cost of his own life.

According to a GoFundMe, the college student was smart, kind, and funny. His family remembers him as a hero.

They wrote, "Alejandro was swimming in Cancun when his friend was pulled out by a riptide. He jumped in after her and saved her, but in the process, he was lost. Alejandro is a talented artist as well as a wonderful friend. He lights up a room. And is always up to a new project. He is caring and fiercely loyal to his friends and family and isn't afraid to try new things."

"He is smart, has consistently high grades. And high performance in everything he does. He works and researches how to be an excellent barista. He puts passion into every one of his pursuits. Recently buying a harp. He is a joy to know, and to hear his laugh is worth telling an unfunny joke. His laugh is infectious, as is his friendly mood and exciting disposition. He has a penchant for piercings and tattoos, much to his mom's dismay. Stylish, responsible, loving, creative," they continued.