Close Call: Toddler Nearly Tumbles Off 400 Foot Cliff At Kīlauea Volcano

As a parent, I can only imagine the blind panic that these parents must have felt in the moment. A toddler almost plummeted to their death after nearly taking a tumble off a 400 foot cliff at the Kilauea Volcano.

I have a thing about heights. I hate the thought of being so high up. Ironically, I do like roller coaster rides, so it's complicated. But cliffs and that sort of thing aren't my bread and butter. stories like these instill little confidence in me. The National Park Service issued a warning about people visiting K?lauea volcano in Hawaii.

Right now, the K?lauea volcano is in the middle of erupting. So, it's become even more of an attraction to families and tourists to see. After all, how often do you get to see an erupting volcano? However, it is still important to practice safety when visiting K?lauea volcano, perhaps now more than ever.

K?lauea Volcano Hazards

In a news release from NPS, the organization detailed that a toddler went beyond the safety barriers at the K?lauea volcano. These safety barriers are important to help avoid a tragedy and certain death. However, the toddler wandered off from the rest of the family at the K?lauea volcano overlook.

He didn't just wander off. He ran straight to the edge of a 400-foot cliff. Cue a mother's spider-senses going off. Fortunately, she showed her worth as a mother in that moment. She managed to run and catch the toddler before he fell off the 400-foot cliff.

Now, NPS is issuing a warning about the K?lauea volcano.

"The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs, and traffic management," said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. "Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National parks showcase nature's splendor but they are not playgrounds."

This comes as more people are visiting the K?lauea volcano than before. The eruption has proven to be a big draw, since it began on December 23. However, you need to be careful of hazards.