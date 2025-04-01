Chilling Code Phrases You Hope That You Never Hear A Flight Attendant Say On Your Flight

It's safe to say that a flight attendant wouldn't want to cause a panic if something happened in the air on your flight. So they would likely communicate with aircraft crew in a coded manner.

This allows them to convey information to each other while keeping the meaning hidden from hundreds of ears. However, Wander has cracked the code and shared it with Daily Mail. So now a couple of those flight attendant code phrases are out in the public for all to hear. Of course, that won't change them from changing their code phrases in the future.

The most chilling coded phrase you could hear a flight attendant say is "code 300" or "angel." That means that one of the passengers has died. It makes sense that a flight attendant would want to handle a situation like this in a delicate manner. Meanwhile, "Code Yellow" is a sign for a minor medical disturbance. Think nausea or something similar. Again discretion is the name of the game here.

Flight Attendant Codes

Of course, there are a couple far scarier phrases than these. Two phrases you never want to hear your flight attendant utter is "pan-pan" or "squawk 7500." The former refers to mechanical issues on the plane but could be a medical emergency. Basically, it means a serious but not necessarily life threatening emergency. Meanwhile, "squawk 7500" or "hotel" signals a hijacking in progress.

They explain, "If you ever hear this code mentioned by the flight crew or air traffic control, it signals a potential security threat on the flight. The aircraft's transponder will send a signal with this code to alert authorities that the plane is in danger."

Another scary one especially for parents is "Code Adam." It refers to a missing child on a plane or at the airport. The term comes from the Adam Walsh Child Safety Act in 2006. It's a way for airport staff or a flight attendant to let others know that they're looking for a missing child. There's other phrase too, but these are probably the ones that would make your ears perk up. Safe travels out there.