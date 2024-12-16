Children's Book Author Under Fire Over Book He Wrote About Grizzly 399 Bear That Was Killed Earlier This Year

An Arkansas children's book author is garnering backlash over a recent book he wrote about Grizzly 399. The author turned out a book only weeks after the animal tragically died.

Matthew Thomas is the author behind Queen of the Tetons-The Legacy of 39. The children's book follows the fictional account of a very real bear called Grizzly 399. A car struck and killed the animal in October. But before that, it garnered fame and became one of the most photographed grizzlies in the world.

Thomas published the book just 5 days after the bear died. Critics have called the book an attempt to cash in on the tragedy. They also accused the children's book author of using AI to create the images.

"My debut children's book titled Queen of the Tetons-The legacy of 399. Will be available for purchase on December 1st," he shared online. In response to the criticism, the author tried to defend himself.

Grizzly 399 Dies

"I'm not trying to capitalize on the death of the bear or anything like that," Thomas told Cowboy State Daily. He said he wrote the book tot each children to listen to their parents. "Through the strictness and through the harshness you'll find out it was actually done out of love. There's some morals in there about growing up and having a firm mother, but if you listen to your parents and the good outcomes that will come from it,."

The book was self-published and features AI-generated images. It follows the exploits of Grizzly 399. "I'm not trying to make a living off this book, I want it to be in Wyoming schools,: Thomas said. "I want to see it in Wyoming libraries, I want to see it in Wyoming gift shops. I want it to be a local book."

But critics have called out the author's plans. He also defended his use of using AI to create the photos.

"They look almost now like a photograph more than an AI photo or an AI cartoon photo," he said. "I hope it [gets more amateur children's book authors like himself to publish books] honestly, because never in a million years I would've thought of doing this, and now I can't wait to write my third book."