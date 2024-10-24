Beloved 28-Year-Old Bear Struck And Killed At Grand Teton Park

An internationally adored grizzly bear was fatally struck by a vehicle in western Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

According to the NY Post, the bear in question is known as Grizzly 399. The bear "captivated wildlife enthusiasts, scientists, and photographers around the world." Grizzly 399 was 28 years old when she was tragically killed. Reportedly, the accident happened on Highway 26/28 in Snake River Canyon on Tuesday night.

Grizzly 399 was such an intriguing figure for a variety of reasons. Firstly, her longevity in the park made her a known attraction for nearly two decades. Perhaps more astonishingly though, was the bear's birthing of cubs each year, even in her old age.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Grizzly 399 was widely regarded as the oldest reproducing female grizzly in the region. Each spring, tourists would camp out, waiting to see the bear emerge from her hibernation with new cubs at her side.

Famous Grizzly Bear Tragically Killed After Being Struck By Car In National Park

In total, Grizzly 399 has 28 cubs and grand cubs. Moreover, at 26 years old, Grizzly 399 shocked the public and emerged from her hibernation with a cub, which is named Spirit. Female grizzlies generally lice to about 25 years old, so the birthing of a cub at 26 caught the attention of folks from far and wide.

Aside from even that last cub, Grizzly 399 has long been a driving force behind visitors making the trip to Grand Teton National Park. Each year, long lines and traffic jams could be expected, as the bear would be spotted walking with her cubs near popular roads in the park.

When Grizzly 399 was struck, she had a yearling cub with her. The cub did not suffer any injuries in the incident. Park officials were searching for that cub's whereabouts within the park in the days following the collision.

Grizzly 399's tragic run-in with a vehicle is not entirely uncommon to the region. Notably, park officials reported that 49 grizzly bears had been killed at the hands of a vehicular collision between 2009 and 2023. In 2024 alone, two bears have been killed in a similar fashion - one of which of course being Grizzly 399.

The driver of the vehicle that killed Grizzly 399 was not injured in the crash.