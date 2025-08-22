Cause Of Death Revealed For Veteran Horse Rider Who Died During Hunt

The cause of death has been revealed for a veteran horse rider, who died during a hunt last year. The rider fell from his horse and died while participating in an event in England.

Guy Avis died while participating in the Heythrop Hunt foxhound event. That hunting event attracted around 100 horse riders to Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire. Sadly, the event would prove deadly to the veteran horse rider. Indeed, injuries related to the fall from the horse cost him his life.

"It is clear from the evidence that on Nov 2 2024, at the farm in question, Mr. Avis died as a result of injuries sustained when he fell from his horse," Roland Wooderson, coroner for Gloucestershire, told The Telegraph.

Following his death, the British Hound Sports Association mourned the veteran horse rider. They said, "We are saddened to hear of the sudden loss while hunting yesterday of Guy Avis, known as 'the Singing Secretary' of the Heythrop. A post he held for 28 years. He had hunted for over 60 years."

Veteran Horse Rider Dies

Avis had been riding on a horse named Jasper. But the animal refused to jump over a fence causing Avis to fall headfirst and experience a spine fracture. He died from this injury.

Bystander and friend, Hannah Goffe, was at his side when he died.

"I ran towards the jump and I saw Guy lying on the floor," she said. "Guy was unresponsive and I started CPR. I was aware that someone was on the phone to 999 [the emergency phone number in England]."

To make the situation even more tragic, Avis had been riding his own horse, Jasper, when he died. The veteran horse rider was laid to rest back in December. Now, this can close any lingering questions about his death.

The Heythrop Hunt Club's Instagram account mourned his death.

"There is hardly anyone who can remember going hunting here without him," they wrote. "He was completely devoted to the Heythrop, and looked forward to every single one of the very many days' hunting he had. We will miss his humour, his positivity, his love of the hounds and of the country, his incredible knowledge - and his singing. We will never forget him. Happy hunting up there Uncle Guy/Mambo ??," the post said.