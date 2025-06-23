Cat Who Lived For 8 Months Alone After Owner Died Finally Finds A New Home

A cat has a new home after surviving for more than eight months after his original owner died. Out of the tragedy comes at least a happy ending for the feline.

Meet Kurt. Kurt endured his own survival story after his owner died. Now, his new owner, Courtnie Burke, is sharing Kurt's remarkable story on TikTok with others.

"Kurt's owner James did a lot for the strays in the area, taking in over 30. When he passed, his daughter searched for someone to adopt his 'favorite cat Kurt' and no one came," she wrote. "She lived far away and didn't have the means to adopt him herself and couldn't travel to him."

Kurt and James were inseperable with the cat often sitting on his shoulders to watch NASCAR. While his daughter tried to get the cat adopted, she hired someone to come in and change the litter box and leave food. But that means that Kurt spent months on end by himself. Eventually, Burke came across a social media post and decided to adopt the cat.

Kurt The Cat

"My heart IMMEDIATELY knew I needed to go get him," she wrote in her TikTok caption. "I picked him up the next day."

Sadly, the cat was in dire straits. He had cuts on his face and also an infection.

"I couldn't imagine an animal being alone in a house that long ... after losing their person," Burke wrote on TikTok.

Fortunately, the cat quickly bonded with Burke and her other two cats. But it's been an exercise in patience.

"He wanted love so bad. It didn't take him long to trust us. Just a lot of patience," Burke wrote on TikTok. "In no short time, he was making biscuits in the sun."

She said that Kurt has adapted well to his new home.

"I learned quickly — he didn't care as long as he was with us. He was home," Burke wrote on TikTok. "He wasn't going anywhere. And neither were we."

"I'm sorry your original daddy isn't here anymore. I hope he knows how loved you are," she wrote. "Thank you, James, for all you did for the strays in your town. And for giving us Kurt."