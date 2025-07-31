Carnivorous Lizard Escapes From Owner, Goes On The Run In New England

A carnivorous lizard is on the loose in the greater New England area. The reptile named Goose escaped from his owner's home in Webster, Massachusetts on July 18.

The reptile escaped out a second floor window into the wild.

"This animal is owned illegally, and it is important to call animal control as soon as there is a spotting so we can capture it. We do have a reptile specialist we are working with," Webster Animal Control wrote on social media on Friday, July 18.

The lizard has been spotted five miles south of the town just a week later. The Town of Thompson warned about the lizard in Connecticut. "Please DO NOT approach and let the professionals handle the animal," the town's statement read.

Unfortunately, authorities weren't able to track down the animal themselves.

Lizard On The Run

"They searched the area but couldn't find it," Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw told Fox 61. "It was spotted I guess under a car over the line in Thompson, pretty far over the line, maybe a mile, or a mile and a half, so it's quite a distance from where it came if that's the lizard."

"They do bite and they have some pretty nasty bacteria in their mouth, that can cause some damage to a person," Shaw said, but he noted that Goose "won't attack you, they're not dangerous."

It's the first time in the police officer's career that he's been on the hunt for a lizard.

"This is a first in my 29 years in law enforcement," Shaw said, per CBS News. "Just when we thought we had seen it all, we came across a missing water monitor."

Still, the situation has some of the residents in the town on edge.

"We come out in the morning and we're looking around in the flower beds, hopefully you don't see something come out of it," Thompson resident John Despelteau told Fox 61.

Likewise, John's wife, Debra, is on the look out as well.

"I'm always looking for it now," she added. "I actually feel bad for it, people are making a lot of jokes about it, but I feel bad because I'm afraid he's gonna die. We're hoping they find him and that he stays safe and they get him where he needs to be."