Camper With Diabetes Missing for 2 Day After Heading For The Bathroom

Authorities are searching for a camper with diabetes who has been missing for two days. He was heading for the bathroom but disappeared off the face of the Earth in Utah.

Search and rescue crews are combing the area for 42-year-old Chad Burningham. The camper has diabetes. He was camping with friends at Soldier Canyon, Stockton. But on Monday, according to KSL TV 5, he left the area to go to the bathroom. However, the camper never returned.

"They suggested it looked like he was heading toward some bathrooms, but he never returned. There was no communication — he just started walking off, " Sgt. Dane Lerdahl of the sheriff's office said.

Camper Goes Missing

What makes this situation even more dire is Chad's diabetes. It's unknown if the camper brought his insulin pump with him at the time or not.

"He is diabetic. Family has told us he should have his insulin pump, but we haven't been able to confirm that," Sgt. Lerdahl said, per KSL TV 5. "His medical condition is something we're taking very seriously, and we're trying everything we can to locate him."

Search and rescue has been searching the area since Monday. They're using helicopters as well as drones to search via the sky. They're also using scent-detection dogs to search by land.

"There's no indication that he would have left voluntarily, but we haven't ruled that out entirely," Sgt. Lerdahl said.

However, the search has been difficult. The area is densely vegetated, which makes finding the camper from above difficult. With temperatures soaring and his medical condition unknown, the race to find the camper is reaching a critical point. Authorities have turned to the public to help with more information.

They're pleading with anyone who may have seen him to call 435-882-5600. Additionally, they're urging you to help the camper if you happen to come across him in the wild.

"If he's low—going into diabetic shock—that's our biggest fear," Sgt. Lerdahl said, per KSL TV 5. "Gatorade or anything you've got to try and help him out. But the most important thing is to get medical attention immediately."