California Residents Live In Terror After Squirrel Attack Lands Two In The Hospital

California residents are living in terror after a squirrel attack lands two in the hospital. Two people went to the emergency room after being attacked by the rodents.

Speaking with ABC7, San Rafael neighbors opened up about the squirrel attacks. One person described being attacked by the animal. She had been strolling through Lucas Valley in the morning when the squirrel came out of nowhere.

"It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!' I didn't want to touch it," Joan Heblack said. She said that the animal clawed up her leg, causing several small, substantial injuries. She described the situation as very scary.

Squirrel Attack

Her attack was just one of five, and authorities believe it's the same animal that has done so. They put up flyers saying, "THIS IS NOT A JOKE."

Meanwhile, resident Isabel Campoy says that she and her niece were also attacked by the squirrel.

"This is beautiful, now it's following us, until she almost killed me," Campoy said. The animal caused several gashes on her arms. "Squirrel went from the floor tried to jump up to my face, I tried to protect my face, my arm was completely overcome by squirrel. Finally it jumped off, by then I was full of blood. I [ran] to the emergency room."

There was a lot of blood. Meanwhile, Vanessa Potter from WildCare also weighed in on the attacks, believing rabies is not a cause. Instead, the animal may just be used to humans.

"If they associate people with food, they're not afraid of them. They will look for food. If they don't get it, there can be frustrations. They can be territorial of their space," Potter said.

After all, it's not the first time that a squirrel has attacked people.