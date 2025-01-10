Bulldog With Terminal Cancer Has End Of Life Celebration With 100 Friends

A terminally ill bulldog enjoyed an emotional end-of-life celebration at a California park.

According to Daily Mail, the bulldog in question is named Buddy. Buddy is an 8 year-old, grayish-colored American bulldog, and his owner was told six months ago that he was suffering from a cancerous tumor, which was growing on the side of his body. Tragically, Buddy's owner made the difficult decision that it was about time to put Buddy out of pain.

Jesse Amlin is the 53 year-old owner of Buddy. Amlin used Craigslist and Facebook to get the word out that Buddy's meet-and-greet farewell party was set to be hosted at Central Park in Huntington Beach over the weekend. Notably, the party took place Sunday, and more than 100 people showed up to send Buddy off in the best way possible.

The turnout was certainly fantastic in and of itself. But, perhaps even more exciting is the surprise it gave Amlin. Amlin was not aware that his original Craigslist post had been shared to Reddit, where hundreds of readers had RSVP'd for the party. As is such, Amlin was legitimately shocked by the turnout on Sunday. Furthermore, it is a safe bet that Buddy himself was thrilled to see all his new pals.

The party lasted for over three hours. Buddy was the star of the show from the first moment, all the way to the end. The bulldog made his way from person to person, and even met a few dogs as well.

Reddit Users Lead Charge In Sending Beloved Bulldog Off One Last Time At Party

Several of the partygoers shared photos and videos from the party back to the original Reddit thread. Interestingly, the support from Reddit users is really what made Amlin's send-off of Buddy such a great moment. While the intenet can often times be suffocating in our lives, Buddy's send-off was a prime example of the good it can do.

Buddy's Sunday festivities were such a smash that Amlin hosted a second gathering on Tuesday. Moreover, the buzz generated around Buddy led to a Hunting Beach nonprofit becoming involved with Buddy and Amlin. The SAFE Rescue Team raised several hundred dollars, in an effort to lighten the financial burden of euthanizing Buddy.